Mote Names New Development Director

Andrea Piekarz Image: Cliff Roles

Mote Marine Laboratory has announced that Andria Piekarz accepted the position of director of development, effective Feb. 1, 2019. Piekarz—most recently director of philanthropy for the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast—will lead major growth in fundraising efforts for Mote across its array of more than 20 marine science programs, along with its education and outreach programs that translate scientific discoveries to benefit marine ecosystems and the public. She will succeed Erin Kabinoff, who played a key role in recruiting Piekarz as head of the development department.

"There is such a great sense of urgency to Mote's mission, advancing research and growing a truly global base of support to tackle the real-world challenges facing our oceans and our planet,” Piekarz says. “I am inspired by the tremendous generosity that this community provides to this mission and am honored and excited to join the Mote team to help nurture and grow philanthropic support.”