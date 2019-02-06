Local TapSnap Photo Booth Franchise Named One of Top 3 in the Country

Local TapSnap franchisees Jimmy and Blenda Vines. Image: Courtesy Photo

TapSnap, an interactive photo booth rental company, has named its Sarasota-Manatee outpost (No. 1113) one of its top three franchisees of the year. The ranking is based on financial performance, quality of work and contribution to the TapSnap brand. As winners, owners Jimmy and Blenda Vines will each receive an equipment package that includes new LED lights with tripod stand, a backdrop frame, and their choice of a printed or green-screen backdrop.

"Our corporate events team knows it can depend on Jimmy and Blenda to provide top-quality service to our clients," says TapSnap CEO Scott McInnis. "Our staff has enjoyed collaborating with Jimmy on events that allow them to get creative with animated green screens and overlays that showcase the abilities of our photo booths."

The Vines have been TapSnap franchisees for five years. The couple's first TapSnap was in Manatee County; after a year, they expanded to Sarasota County. Last year, they purchased franchise in Orlando. The couple attributes their success to "old-fashioned hard work, pay attention to clients' needs, and aligning themselves with the right business allies."