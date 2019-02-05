Suncoast Waterkeeper Leader to Discuss How Human Activity Affects Red Tide

Justin Bloom Image: Sarasota Magazine

Justin Bloom, the executive director of the Suncoast Waterkeeper, will discuss how human activity affects red tide at the next meeting of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations, which takes place on Monday, Feb. 11. Suncoast Waterkeeper is a Sarasota nonprofit that works to protect and restore waterways through enforcement, fieldwork, advocacy and environmental education. The Council of Neighborhood Associations meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m.; Bloom's presentation starts at 7. The meeting will be held at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.