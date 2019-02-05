New Rosemary District Development in the Works

A rendering of a bedroom at The Bayside Club Image: Courtesy Mike Marraccini

The developers behind the Rosemary District apartment complex CitySide recently opened a new sales studio for their second project in the neighborhood, The Bayside Club. The development will include 242 one- to three-bedroom rentals, as well as amenities such as a pool, a lounge, a rooftop terrace, a lanai and a gourmet culinary studio, plus access to services such as pet care, housekeeping, dry cleaning and more. The sales studio for the project is located inside CitySide at 700 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota.