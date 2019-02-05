Director Honored at St. Pete Film Festival

Kathryn Parks (left) during the filming of 50 Words Image: Courtesy Kathryn Parks

Sarasota filmmaker Kathryn Parks was recently honored at St. Petersburg's Sunshine City Film Festival for her short film 50 Words, which was screened alongside five other short films from female filmmakers. Parks wrote, produced and starred in 50 Words, which involved the work of more than 130 individuals. It debuted at the 2018 Sarasota Film Festival, has been accepted into 13 film festivals across the country and was nominated for the Best Florida Short award at the Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival.