St. Armands Real Estate Office Adds New Agent

Lindsay Nock Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Lindsay Nock in its St. Armands Circle office. Nock has been licensed in real estate since 2015. She previously served as the corporate human resources director for a luxury boutique hotel company in Orlando and worked in pharmaceutical sales in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. She earned a bachelor of science in hospitality and event management from the University of Central Florida.