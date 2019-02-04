Junior League Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes is Feb. 22-23

The Round House at 4433 Riverwood Ave. Image: Courtesy of Junior League of Sarasota

Six architecturally significant private residences from downtown Sarasota to Siesta Key will open their doors to the public during the Junior League of Sarasota’s Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes, taking place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the notable homes is the Round House at 4433 Riverwood Ave. Built in 1960 by artist Hilton Leech as his art studio and school, the 60-foot diameter home was extensively restored a few years ago. The Higel House at 3308 Higel Ave., built in 1917 for Sarasota’s original mayor, Harry Higel, is also on the tour; it was restored in the late 1980s and a separate guest lodge was added. The other homes are at 1655 Alderman St., 839 Siesta Key Circle, 5314 Siesta Cove Drive and 6420 Hollywood Blvd.

Cooking demonstrations, wine sampling, musical entertainment and more will take place inside the homes. Proceeds benefit the Junior League’s many civic initiatives. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at the door or online here.