Dairy Co-Op Serves Lunch at Human Services Center

Attendees at the Cabot Creamery event Image: Courtesy Sarah Glendening

Representatives from Cabot Creamery, a dairy cooperative based in New York and New England, last week set up at Sarasota's Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center to feed 175 volunteers and staffers who work with the 20 nonprofits located at the center. The company served macaroni and cheese, salad and cookies; it is visiting dozens of American cities in 2019 to thank organizations that serve their communities.