  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Feb. 28-March 6

The Sarasota Jazz Festival kicks off, David Foster at the Van Wezel and more.

By Ilene Denton 2/28/2019 at 9:25am

Randy Sandke

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Jazz Festival

Sarasota Jazz Festival 

March 3-9 

Ger ready: The 39th annual celebration of America’s art form offers 48 events, with concerts in parks, pubs and on the mainstage of the Hyatt Regency ballroom. A whopping 120 musicians, many of the country’s top jazz artists, will perform, including clarinetist Ken Peplowski, Venice’s own pianist Dick Hyman, Bill Charlap, Shelly Berg, John Lamb, Houston Person, Randy Brecker, Randy Sandke and Mary Stallings. Whew!

An Intimate Evening with David Foster

Feb. 28

The man behind such hits as Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone,” Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up” and Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” comes to the Van Wezel for a night of song and storytelling. 

Judy Garland

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Orchestra Pops: An Evening with Judy Garland

March 1-2

The legendary Judy Garland will perform with the Sarasota Orchestra this weekend, but in film form only, as the orchestra plays many of her hits against the backdrop of concert footage. It’s a pretty safe bet they’ll play “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” don’t you think? Part of the orchestra’s Pops series at the Van Wezel. 

A scene from Nabucco.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera

Nabucco

March 2 and 5

The Sarasota Opera’s favorite composer, Giuseppe Verdi, penned this epic opera about the exile of the Hebrews in Babylon; and its conductor, Victor DeRenzi, is the only conductor in the world to have led all of Verdi’s operas, and choral and orchestral works. It’s the first time Nabucco is performed here since 1995. Additional performances March 7, 10, 13, 16, 19 and 24. 

Cynthia Sayer

Image: Courtesy The Glenridge PAC

Cynthia Sayer & Her Hot Jazz Quartet

March 2

Banjo fans, you’ve come to the right place: Cynthia Sayer is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s top banjo players. She and her band will play a lively mix of hot jazz, Great American Songbook, old favorites and virtuoso classics at The Glenridge Performing Arts Center.

The cast of The Wonder Years.

Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

The Wonder Years: The Music of the Baby Boomers

Feb. 6-June 9

Relive the pop hits of your youth—if you’re a boomer, that is—in this Florida Studio Cabaret production. Playing through June 9 in FST’s Court Cabaret. 

Lido Dorset by John Pirman

Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota presents Only In Sarasota: John Pirman

March 4-9

Art Center Sarasota presents a pop-up exhibit of limited-edition print images of Sarasota by Sarasota Magazine’s “Only in Sarasota” creator, John Pirman. 

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Cynthia Sayer & Her Hot Jazz Quartet

$27.50; Jazz Club and GPAC Family members $22.50 The Glenridge Performing Arts Center

The multi-award-winning instrumentalist/vocalist/bandleader, considered one of the top four-string banjoists in the world today, comes to the Glenridge PAC.

Opera

"Nabucco"

Sarasota Opera House

The Sarasota Opera presents the Verdi classic.

Concerts

Sarasota Orchestra Pops: An Evening with Judy Garland

From $35 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The legendary vocals of Judy Garland are combined with live music by Sarasota Orchestra to create a unique concert event.

Concerts

An Intimate Evening with David Foster – The Hitman Tour

8:00 PM $42-$92 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winner David Foster makes his Sarasota premiere at the Van Wezel.

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

So Here's a Story from A to Z

New 'Modern Israeli' Food Truck Debuts This Weekend

02/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

WEEKLY PLANNER

Afternoon Tea, Berry Festivals and other Local Dining Events

02/27/2019 Photography by Giulia Heyward

Coffee Klatch

Varietal, a New Coffee Shop, Opens in the Rosemary District

02/27/2019 By Isaac Eger

Grape Dispenser

A New Wine Shop Offers Unusual Finds and Personalized Guidance

02/26/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

40th Anniversary

Our First Restaurant Review Reminds Us That This Town Has Always Loved Italian Food

02/26/2019 By Sally Fine

Arts & Entertainment

Just Say Yes

We Tried It: FST's Improv Workshop

11:37am By Isaac Eger

Construction

Former NBA Player Hired By Sarasota Homebuilder

10:40am By Staff

Law

Pulitzer Prize Winner to Speak at Legal Aid Fundraiser

10:05am By Staff

A Night at the Opera

Sarasota’s Own Adelaide Boedecker Makes Her Sarasota Opera Professional Debut This Month

9:55am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Feb. 28-March 6

9:25am By Ilene Denton

WEEKLY PLANNER

Afternoon Tea, Berry Festivals and other Local Dining Events

02/27/2019 Photography by Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

02/21/2019 By Staff

Retail

2018 Holiday Shopping Totaled $707.5 Billion

02/15/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Former NBA Player Hired By Sarasota Homebuilder

10:40am By Staff

Deals

Law Firm Buys Lakewood Ranch Building for New Office

02/27/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

Remember When You Could Buy a Siesta Key Penthouse for $219,000?

02/26/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Free Class Covers How to 'Close Up' Your Florida Home

02/25/2019 By Staff

Deals

Benefits Company Leases New Office Space

02/25/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Education

$500,000 Donation to Fund Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Scholarships

10:45am By Staff

Technology

Wireless Communications Company Rebrands

10:15am By Staff

Law

Pulitzer Prize Winner to Speak at Legal Aid Fundraiser

10:05am By Staff

Bang the Gavel

New Florida Senate President Bill Galvano Outlines His 2019 Priorities

02/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home of the Braves

The Atlanta Braves' New Spring Training Facility Opens March 24

02/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

TV RECAP

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 7: 'It's Been A Day'

02/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Article

Artist and Author Kat Schuetz Wants to Help People Think Outside the Box

02/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Conferences

USFSM to Host Conference on Opioid Abuse

02/11/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe