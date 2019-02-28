Pulitzer Prize Winner to Speak at Legal Aid Fundraiser

Gilbert King Image: Courtesy Photo

Historian Gilbert King, author of Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America and Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found, will speak at a fundraising dinner for Legal Aid of Manasota on Thursday, March 28. The event takes place at the Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $150. Legal Aid provides legal services at no cost to those in need. King won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2013 for Devil in the Grove.