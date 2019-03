The Bahi Hut Image: John Pirman

The Bahi Hut lounge on North Tamiami Trail is a cultural landmark of Sarasota’s history, dating back to 1954. It still serves its famous Mai-Tai and Sneaky Tiki cocktails, but the recently restored bar is now non-smoking. Longtime Sarasotans may remember the 1956 radio jingle, “The Bahi Hut is the Spot!”