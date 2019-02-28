Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

Just Peachy

Available individually or as a series of three, these abstract watercolor prints from Sarasota-born artist Candace Wiant (who now lives and works in St. Pete) are the perfect way to bring a touch of color into your home. Style them vertically or horizontally—either way, you can’t go wrong. Prints, $20 each, juniperprintshop.com; originals available at the Art of Living Collective, 2139 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, (941) 555-0110

Runnin’ Runnin ’

Olukai describes its Miki Li sneaker as an “ath-lux” shoe, and they’re right on, thanks to bright coral laces, a sock-like fit with a drop heel, high-stretch fabric and leather accents. And with a cushioned gel insert, they’re as easy on your feet as they are on your eyes. $135 at T.Georgiano’s, 1409-B First St., Sarasota, (941) 870-3727

Nailed It

Cult favorite nail polish brand Butter London has collaborated with Pantone on a limited-edition line of nail lacquers featuring 2019’s Color of the Year. Bright and cheerful, the polish is available in several formulations, including a sparkly peel-off glitter lacquer and a gel. Bonus: Butter London polishes are 8-free (no bad chemicals) and cruelty free. $12, butterlondon.com

Mix It Up

Move away from the same old white and silver kitchen appliances and add a pop of color with KitchenAid’s five-quart tilt-head stand mixer. Not only will this machine change your baking life forever, the Bird of Paradise color is a pretty way to bring a little coral into your life. $279 at Crate and Barrel, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 702-9900