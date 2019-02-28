Former NBA Player Hired By Sarasota Homebuilder

Dahntay Jones Image: Courtesy Kate Caruso-Sharpe

The Sarasota homebuilder Pearl Homes recently hired former National Basketball Association player Dahntay Jones as managing partner and vice president. In the new role, Jones will lead the integration of smart home technologies into modernized, energy-efficient developments. He will play a key role in supporting regional development in Florida for Pearl Homes’ two recently announced developments before expanding nationally. Jones played professional basketball for 14 seasons and won a championship alongside LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.