Supermarket Sweep
A Roundup of Alternative Grocery Stores and Best Buys
Our selection of food stores has exploded in recent years. Here are some of our favorite finds at six of our go-to grocery stops.
Aldi
1235 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis; 5715 14th St. W., Bradenton; 4525 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 4705 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 605 10th St. E., Palmetto; (800) 325-7894, aldi.us
Steelhead Trout • $9.99 per pound
Thick cuts of never-frozen salmon and trout are perfect for smoking or grilling.
Prosciutto • $3.99
Great prosciutto made in Emilia-Romagna at a cut-rate price.
Egg Spaetzle • $1.99
Aldi got its start in Germany, and this spaetzle is a staple of the Teutonic table.
Kidney Beans • 69¢
Major deals on dry goods make this the spot to stock up on hurricane supplies.
Wernesgrüner Pils • $5.99
The best of its many custom-brewed beers, a classic pilsner enlivened with grassy hops.
Costco
8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 501, Sarasota, (941) 554-2800, costco.com
Chicken Party Wings • $2.29
How to host a killer party: Get some oil bubbling and fry up a mess of these beauties.
Crown Maple Syrup • $14.79
Aged in bourbon barrels, this thick, rich syrup will elevate your weekend pancakes.
Carapelli 100% Organic Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil • $9.79
Everyone needs a good basic cooking olive oil.
Kirkland Signature All-American Chocolate Cake • $16.99
This seven-pound, chocolate-rich monster is so good that restaurants serve it.
Suntory Whisky Toki • $35.99
Japanese spirits are all the rage, and this brand is a go-to for fizzy highballs.
Detwiler's Farm Market
6000 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota; 6100 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 1250 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice; 1800 U.S. 301, Palmetto; (941) 378-2727, detwilermarket.com
Hass Avocados • Two for $3
Silly-cheap produce includes amazing one-off deals on berries and all-the-time avocados.
Old Florida Gourmet Tortilla Chips • $3.99
These South Florida-made chips are sort of like Doritos, but way, way better.
Jersey Acres Farm Raw Jersey Cow Milk • $8.99
One of the few spots to buy unpasteurized milk.
Mama’s MultiGrain Bread • $3.99
Detwiler’s Amish roots show in its old-world breads, like this winning blend.
Acai Bowl • $5
At the ice cream stand, opt for a healthy acai bowl, if you have the willpower.
Lucky's Market
3501 S. Tamiami Trail, #430, Sarasota, (941) 260-1223, luckysmarket.com
Bacon • $6.99 per pound
Smoked in-house, Lucky’s bacon can be flavored with spicy peppercorns or honey and orange.
Bulk spices • $0.75-$2.99 per ounce
Buy exactly how much of that exotic spice you need for a recipe rather than buying a whole container.
Coolhaus Gimme S’mores Ice Cream Sandwich • $4.49
Combines comforting campfire flavor with a cold texture for a perfect summer treat.
Ramen • $8.99
Lucky’s isn’t just a grocery store. It’s also a great soup spot, with a counter that cranks out customizable ramen.
Soft Baked Bountiful Harvest Granola • $6.99 per pound
Mix Lucky’s bulk granola with yogurt for an invigorating morning snack.
Richard's Foodporium
Twelve locations between Punta Gorda and St. Petersburg; (941) 355-6838, richardsfoodporium.com
Richard’s Pure Florida Orange Blossom Honey • $6.99
Thick, cloudy and floral, this unfiltered, raw honey will give you sweet dreams.
Tempt Hempmilk • $4.39
One of the best selections of non-dairy milks around; the hemp milk is excellent in lattes.
Organic Raw Goji Cacao Chunks • $8.49 per pound
For raw diets, this is one of a number of good house-made snacks.
Field Blend Mendocino Biodynamic Red Wine • $16.99
Biodynamic wines are hot, and there’s a small but select shelf of American varietals.
Now Real Food Sprouting Jar • $6.99
Grow your own sprouts with this simple countertop system.
Sprouts Farmers Market
8330 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 218-8119, sprouts.com
Cece’s Veggie Co. Noodled • $4.99
Noodles made from sweet potato, beets and more; a popular pasta substitute.
Roasted Salted Toasted Corn • $3.99 per pound
From an enormous selection of bulk items, these Corn Nuts subs are binge-worthy.
Oumi Sushi • $7.99-$9.99
These premade rolls are the best we’ve ever gotten from a grocery store.
Alden’s Organic Ice Cream • $8.99
Alden’s has a cult following thanks to its light texture and not-too-sweet flavor.
Bulk Coffee • $9.99-$10.99 per pound
Follow the siren scent to the block-long collection of coffee beans.