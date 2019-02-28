  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Supermarket Sweep

A Roundup of Alternative Grocery Stores and Best Buys

Our selection of food stores has exploded in recent years. Here are some of our favorite finds at six of our go-to grocery stops.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 2/28/2019 at 4:05pm Published in the March 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Find excellent acai bowls at Detwiler's Farm Market.

Image: Shutterstock

Aldi

1235 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis; 5715 14th St. W., Bradenton; 4525 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 4705 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 605 10th St. E., Palmetto; (800) 325-7894, aldi.us

Steelhead Trout • $9.99 per pound

Thick cuts of never-frozen salmon and trout are perfect for smoking or grilling.

Prosciutto • $3.99

Great prosciutto made in Emilia-Romagna at a cut-rate price.

Egg Spaetzle • $1.99

Aldi got its start in Germany, and this spaetzle is a staple of the Teutonic table.

Kidney Beans • 69¢

Major deals on dry goods make this the spot to stock up on hurricane supplies.

Wernesgrüner Pils • $5.99

The best of its many custom-brewed beers, a classic pilsner enlivened with grassy hops.

Costco

8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 501, Sarasota, (941) 554-2800, costco.com

Chicken Party Wings • $2.29

How to host a killer party: Get some oil bubbling and fry up a mess of these beauties.

Crown Maple Syrup • $14.79

Aged in bourbon barrels, this thick, rich syrup will elevate your weekend pancakes.

Carapelli 100% Organic Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil • $9.79

Everyone needs a good basic cooking olive oil.

Kirkland Signature All-American Chocolate Cake • $16.99

This seven-pound, chocolate-rich monster is so good that restaurants serve it.

Suntory Whisky Toki • $35.99

Japanese spirits are all the rage, and this brand is a go-to for fizzy highballs.

Detwiler's Farm Market

6000 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota; 6100 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 1250 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice; 1800 U.S. 301, Palmetto; (941) 378-2727, detwilermarket.com

Hass Avocados • Two for $3

Silly-cheap produce includes amazing one-off deals on berries and all-the-time avocados.

Old Florida Gourmet Tortilla Chips • $3.99

These South Florida-made chips are sort of like Doritos, but way, way better.

Jersey Acres Farm Raw Jersey Cow Milk • $8.99

One of the few spots to buy unpasteurized milk.

Mama’s MultiGrain Bread • $3.99

Detwiler’s Amish roots show in its old-world breads, like this winning blend.

Acai Bowl • $5

At the ice cream stand, opt for a healthy acai bowl, if you have the willpower.

Lucky's Market

3501 S. Tamiami Trail, #430, Sarasota, (941) 260-1223, luckysmarket.com

Bacon • $6.99 per pound

Smoked in-house, Lucky’s bacon can be flavored with spicy peppercorns or honey and orange.

Bulk spices • $0.75-$2.99 per ounce

Buy exactly how much of that exotic spice you need for a recipe rather than buying a whole container.

Coolhaus Gimme S’mores Ice Cream Sandwich  $4.49

Combines comforting campfire flavor with a cold texture for a perfect summer treat.

Ramen  $8.99

Lucky’s isn’t just a grocery store. It’s also a great soup spot, with a counter that cranks out customizable ramen.

Soft Baked Bountiful Harvest Granola  $6.99 per pound

Mix Lucky’s bulk granola with yogurt for an invigorating morning snack.

Richard's Foodporium

Twelve locations between Punta Gorda and St. Petersburg; (941) 355-6838, richardsfoodporium.com

Richard’s Pure Florida Orange Blossom Honey • $6.99

Thick, cloudy and floral, this unfiltered, raw honey will give you sweet dreams.

Tempt Hempmilk • $4.39

One of the best selections of non-dairy milks around; the hemp milk is excellent in lattes.

Organic Raw Goji Cacao Chunks • $8.49 per pound

For raw diets, this is one of a number of good house-made snacks.

Field Blend Mendocino Biodynamic Red Wine • $16.99

Biodynamic wines are hot, and there’s a small but select shelf of American varietals.

Now Real Food Sprouting Jar$6.99

Grow your own sprouts with this simple countertop system.

Sprouts Farmers Market

8330 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 218-8119, sprouts.com

Cece’s Veggie Co. Noodled • $4.99

Noodles made from sweet potato, beets and more; a popular pasta substitute.

Roasted Salted Toasted Corn • $3.99 per pound

From an enormous selection of bulk items, these Corn Nuts subs are binge-worthy.

Oumi Sushi • $7.99-$9.99

These premade rolls are the best we’ve ever gotten from a grocery store.

Alden’s Organic Ice Cream • $8.99

Alden’s has a cult following thanks to its light texture and not-too-sweet flavor.

Bulk Coffee • $9.99-$10.99 per pound

Follow the siren scent to the block-long collection of coffee beans.

Filed under
Grocery Stores
Show Comments

