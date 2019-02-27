  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Bang the Gavel

New Florida Senate President Bill Galvano Outlines His 2019 Priorities

Galvano, a Bradenton attorney and Republican first elected to the state Senate in 2012, was sworn in as Senate president last fall, making him one of the three most powerful officials in state government until he steps down in 2020.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 2/27/2019 at 12:16pm Published in the March 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Senate President Bill Galvano

Image: Courtesy Florida Senate

The Florida Legislature officially convenes in Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 5, and over the 60 days that follow, as lawmakers jockey over budgets and bills, Bradenton attorney Bill Galvano will be glued to the hot seat. Galvano, a Republican first elected to the state Senate in 2012, was sworn in as Senate president last fall, making him one of the three most powerful officials in state government until he steps down in 2020.

When the gavel bangs this month, Galvano will face a host of challenges. For starters, there is lingering damage from Hurricane Michael, which has cost the Panhandle an estimated $5 billion, plus dramatic tourism losses caused by red tide and other harmful algal blooms. Then there is school security, an issue highlighted by new recommendations from a public safety commission created after the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

Those are some immediate priorities, Galvano says, but the Legislature also will be revisiting education, health care and infrastructure, and the body is constitutionally bound to pass a balanced budget. Plus, it’s impossible to predict what issues might arise between now and when the legislative session ends in early May.

“In my experience in this process, oftentimes what you deal with ais not what you sit around and plan for; it’s what you have to respond to,” Galvano says. One example of an issue lawmakers are scrambling to address: water quality. After years of deep funding cuts for water management districts and red tide research, new Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged $2.5 billion over the next four years for Everglades restoration and to establish a task force to reduce the effects of algal blooms.

Sen. Galvano and his wife Julie at his swearing-in ceremony.

Image: Courtesy Florida Senate

 

Galvano was named after William Mote, the man who helped establish Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in the mid-1960s, and is an honorary trustee with the lab. “To me, it’s very important that we have a science-based discussion and not a political-based discussion or a fear-based discussion,” he says. “There are some things we can control and some things we can’t.”

While DeSantis’ water quality pledge calls for the creation of a new state office to help coastal regions deal with rising sea levels caused by climate change, Galvano doesn’t foresee major action on climate change this year, nor will we likely see action to increase renewable energy usage in the Sunshine State (solar, for example, currently accounts for just 0.7 percent of energy production in Florida).

In many ways, Florida seems headed in contradictory directions. The state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest in 12 years, while the number of children lacking health care coverage is increasing. Wages are up; life expectancy is down. Galvano says he wants to lead by example in creating a “new sense of civility” in Tallahassee and hopes that state leaders can address Florida’s problems while avoiding backbiting and political gamesmanship. He likes to point out that more than 800 people move to Florida every day—population growth akin to adding a new Orlando every year.

“Those constant changes require us to respond,” he says.

Filed under
Florida Senate, politics
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

So Here's a Story from A to Z

New 'Modern Israeli' Food Truck Debuts This Weekend

3:28pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

WEEKLY PLANNER

Afternoon Tea, Berry Festivals and other Local Dining Events

2:12pm Photography by Giulia Heyward

Coffee Klatch

Varietal, a New Coffee Shop, Opens in the Rosemary District

9:38am By Isaac Eger

Grape Dispenser

A New Wine Shop Offers Unusual Finds and Personalized Guidance

02/26/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

40th Anniversary

Our First Restaurant Review Reminds Us That This Town Has Always Loved Italian Food

02/26/2019 By Sally Fine

Arts & Entertainment

WEEKLY PLANNER

Afternoon Tea, Berry Festivals and other Local Dining Events

2:12pm Photography by Giulia Heyward

Home of the Braves

The Atlanta Braves' New Spring Training Facility Opens March 24

12:03pm By Ilene Denton

TV RECAP

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 7: 'It's Been A Day'

11:41am By Giulia Heyward

40th Anniversary

40 Years of Limelight Photos

10:57am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Education

Booker Middle Principal Picked for National Arts Education Nonprofit Board

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Mr. C. Breaks Major Political News, Pontificates on Art, and Attends Every Party He Gets Invited to and Quite a Few He Doesn’t

02/26/2019 By Robert Plunket

Fashion & Shopping

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

02/21/2019 By Staff

Retail

2018 Holiday Shopping Totaled $707.5 Billion

02/15/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Law Firm Buys Lakewood Ranch Building for New Office

9:25am By Staff

40th Anniversary

Remember When You Could Buy a Siesta Key Penthouse for $219,000?

02/26/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Free Class Covers How to 'Close Up' Your Florida Home

02/25/2019 By Staff

Deals

Benefits Company Leases New Office Space

02/25/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home Sales Down Statewide in January

02/22/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Bang the Gavel

New Florida Senate President Bill Galvano Outlines His 2019 Priorities

12:16pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home of the Braves

The Atlanta Braves' New Spring Training Facility Opens March 24

12:03pm By Ilene Denton

TV RECAP

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 7: 'It's Been A Day'

11:41am By Giulia Heyward

40th Anniversary

40 Years of Limelight Photos

10:57am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Data

Manufacturer's Sales Up 37 Percent in 2018

9:12am By Staff

Education

Booker Middle Principal Picked for National Arts Education Nonprofit Board

02/26/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Conferences

USFSM to Host Conference on Opioid Abuse

02/11/2019 By Staff

Conferences

NeuroChallenge Foundation Announces 2019 Parkinson's Expo in Bradenton

02/06/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe