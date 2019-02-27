Manufacturer's Sales Up 37 Percent in 2018

  1. News & City Life
Net sales at PGT Innovations were up 37 percent last year over the previous year, according to new data released by the company on Wednesday.

Net sales at North Venice's PGT Innovations were up 37 percent last year over the previous year, according to new data released by the company on Wednesday. Net sales totaled $190 million in the fourth quarter of last year, bringing the company's 2018 total to $698 million. Sales rose in part because of PGT's 2018 acquisition of the Phoenix-based company Western Window Systems. PGT manufactures impact-resistant doors and windows.

