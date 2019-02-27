Law Firm Buys Lakewood Ranch Building for New Office

8433 Enterprise Circle, Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Noelle Fox

A company affiliated with the Sarasota law firm Berlin Patten Ebling recently purchased a multi-tenant office building in Lakewood Ranch for $3.5 million, and the firm plans to relocate its current Lakewood Ranch office to the new space. The two-story, 20,090-square-foot property is located at 8433 Enterprise Circle, Lakewood Ranch. Berlin Patten Ebling is expected to move into the new space in March. The property will be fully occupied when the law firm moves in. Other tenants include M/I Homes, the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange and the Silverstein Institute. Nick DeVito II and Joanna Ginder of Ian Black Real Estate represented the buyer. Ian Black, Steve Horn and Melissa Harris of Ian Black Real Estate represented the seller, University Professional Center.