Afternoon Tea, Berry Festivals and other Local Dining Events

Including Brunch for the Bay, a workshop on baking breads and a social hosted by the Home Brewers Association of Manatee Sarasota.

Photography by Giulia Heyward 2/27/2019 at 2:12pm

The only thing better than breaking bread is making it

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

Home Baking: Yeast Breads 

Thursday, Feb. 28 

The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Studies is back with another class. This time, attendees have the opportunity to learn how to make a basic dough recipe that's good for pizza, loaves and other baked goods. The workshop starts at 9 a.m. at the Sarasota campus. Register online

HAMS Social at Mandeville Beer Garden

Friday, March 1 

If the idea of making your own beer piques your interest, take note. Starting at 7 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, the Home Brewers Association of Manatee Sarasota (HAMS) is hosting a social. Learn how to make your own brew and learn tips and tricks from seasoned veterans. This event is open to everyone, including non-members. More information can be found online

Afternoon Tea at the Crowley Museum and Nature Cetner Tea 

Saturday March 2 

While Sarasota's a little more than a hop, skip and a jump from London, there's a reason to skip afternoon tea. Don your best attire for an afternoon of tea at the Crowley Museum & Nature Center starting at noon. There will be a variety of teas to choose from, as well as snacks. Pre-registration is a must. Do it here

Dub Fest

Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 3

JDub's Brewing is hosting its fifth anniversary music festival this week. This two-day party celebrates what makes the brewery great: plenty of beer, food trucks and live music. A portion of the event will benefit the local Humane Society, which will be present with furry friends looking for a good home. Tickets can be bought here

Fruitville Grove Berry Fest 

Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 17 

The annual berry festival begins this week. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, enjoy this family-friendly fest serving berries in every way possible. From shortcakes, milk shakes and even flavored kettle corn, it's an adventure for the taste buds that starts this Saturday. More information can be found here.

Brunch for the Bay 

Sunday, March 3 

The Suncoast Waterkeeper and Manasota-88 are hosting their annual Brunch for the Bay. With a delicious brunch starting at noon, a silent auction and an important update on the local environment, this benefit will contribute to informing the public on the sustainability. Register here

