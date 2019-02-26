Manatee County Names New Acting County Administrator

Cheri Coryea Image: Courtesy Manatee County

The Manatee County Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Deputy County Administrator Cheri Coryea as the county's acting administrator, effective Friday, March 1. She will succeed outgoing County Administrator Ed Hunzeker, who has served as administrator since November 2006, and will become Manatee County's first female county administrator. Coryea's term as acting administrator will last at most one year; if she is not eventually selected to serve as the permanent administrator, she will return to the deputy position.