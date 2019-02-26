  1. Features
Remember When You Could Buy a Siesta Key Penthouse for $219,000?

Our Homes 200 advertising section premiered in 1981, showcasing homes for sale at $200,000 and up (“the loftier price brackets,” explained our publisher).

By Staff 2/26/2019 at 12:47pm Published in the March 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

The first Homes 200 was published in 1981.

Image: Sarasota Magazine Archives

Our Homes 200 advertising section premiered in 1981, showcasing homes for sale at $200,000 and up ("the loftier price brackets," explains our publisher). Here's a sampling of the listings in that first "magazine-within-a-magazine."

Image: Sarasota Magazine Archives

Homes 200 Cover House, $395,000

Perhaps the most photographed home on Bird Key, this two-story Spanish beauty features spacious rooms, including a very large master suite with his/her dressing rooms and baths. Four bedrooms, four baths and two half-baths, plus: formal living and dining rooms, oversize garage with tremendous storage space, office and den, large laundry room, and a very large atrium. This residence is in absolutely mint condition.

Image: Sarasota Magazine Archives

Casey Key Gulf Front, $298,000

Striking in its simplicity, this two-bedroom, two-bath home offers a stirring departure from the ordinary. Spaciousness and light, an absence of clutter, and an interior-exterior unity distinguish this modern design. A stone fireplace is the focal point in a home that features a family room, dining room and an oversized garage with a work area. The European custom cabinets add the final touch for the discriminating homemaker.  

Image: Sarasota Magazine Archives

Gulf and Bay Club, Penthouse: $223,000; Bauhinia beachfront: $219,000

For the most discriminating, here are two highly desirable locations in Siesta Key's finest Gulf-front condominium. Enjoy the unlimited luxury of an elegantly furnished penthouse, or the sweeping beach view from a finely furnished two-bedroom, two-bath residence in the new Bauhinia Building. A 10-acre expanse of lagoons and tropical gardens with 650 feet of white sand beach is the setting for these addresses.

40th Anniversary, real estate
