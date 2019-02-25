Insurance Claims for Hurricane Michael Damages Near $5.7 Billion

Hurricane Michael on Oct. 10, 2018 Image: NASA/Wikimedia Commons

Florida property and business owners have filed almost 146,000 claims related to damage caused by 2018's Hurricane Michael, and insured losses total almost $5.7 billion, according to new numbers published by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The majority of claims were filed by residents in Bay County (almost 88,000 claims), followed by Jackson County (almost 14,000 claims) and Leon County (almost 12,000 claims).