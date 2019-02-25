Benefits Company Leases New Office Space

2426 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Taylor Collins, the owner of Professional Benefits, recently leased suite B in Shady Ridge Office Park, an office building located at 2426 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Suite B is 1,450 square feet and includes seven offices and a reception area. The office park is owned by Sarasota's Bee Ridge Holdings 1, LLC. Eric Massey of Michael Saunders & Company represented the tenant in the transaction.