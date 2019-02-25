  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Deals

Benefits Company Leases New Office Space

Taylor Collins, the owner of Professional Benefits, recently leased suite B in Shady Ridge Office Park.

By Staff 2/25/2019 at 10:02am

2426 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Taylor Collins, the owner of Professional Benefits, recently leased suite B in Shady Ridge Office Park, an office building located at 2426 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Suite B is 1,450 square feet and includes seven offices and a reception area. The office park is owned by Sarasota's Bee Ridge Holdings 1, LLC. Eric Massey of Michael Saunders & Company represented the tenant in the transaction.

Filed under
Eric Massey, Michael Saunders & Company, Big Deals, Biz Daily, real estate
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Nonprofits

Food Bank to Kick Off Summer Anti-Hunger Campaign on March 31

10:19am By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

Clambakes, the Venice Italian Feast and Carnival, and More Local Dining Events

02/20/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Sarasota Romance

For Valentine’s Day, a Love Stories Trolley Tour

02/13/2019 By Mana Gale

WEEKLY PLANNER

Greek Festivals, Farmers Markets and More Local Dining Events

02/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Mr. Chatterbox

Eight Sarasotans Who Shaped Our Past

11:41am By Robert Plunket

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Gala

9:43am Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Circus Sarasota 2019 Offers Thrills, Laughs and Beauty Under the Big Top

02/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

Taking on Hatred in Florida Studio Theatre's Cherry Docs

02/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Education

Professors Win Arts Education Grants

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

02/21/2019 By Staff

Retail

2018 Holiday Shopping Totaled $707.5 Billion

02/15/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Pet Store Opens Saturday

02/15/2019 By Staff

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Free Class Covers How to 'Close Up' Your Florida Home

10:28am By Staff

Deals

Benefits Company Leases New Office Space

10:02am By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

Real estate

Home Sales Down Statewide in January

02/22/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Most Expensive Home on Siesta Key

02/21/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Down in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

02/21/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Mr. Chatterbox

Eight Sarasotans Who Shaped Our Past

11:41am By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: 40 Years of Stories

10:56am By Susan Burns

Disasters

Insurance Claims for Hurricane Michael Damages Near $5.7 Billion

10:40am By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

9:54am By Staff

Tourism

Report Puts Orioles’ Annual Economic Impact at $92 Million

9:50am By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Gala

9:43am Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Conferences

USFSM to Host Conference on Opioid Abuse

02/11/2019 By Staff

Conferences

NeuroChallenge Foundation Announces 2019 Parkinson's Expo in Bradenton

02/06/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe