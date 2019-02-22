Professors Win Arts Education Grants

Helene Robinson and Phillip Wagner Image: Courtesy Rich Shopes

University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee professors Helene Robinson and Phillip Wagner were recently awarded Pilot Research Grants of $5,000 each from the Florida Center for Partnerships for Arts-Integrated Teaching. The grant will assist Robinson, the arts integration curriculum coordinator and an instructor at the university's School of Education, in measuring the impact of arts integration in Manatee County schools that partner with the School of Education. Wagner, an instructor in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, is examining how programs at the YMCA in Lakewood Ranch support Manatee County residents, particularly the county’s most vulnerable residents.