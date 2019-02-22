Community Foundation Awards Grants to Unity Award Winners' Nonprofits

In honor of Sarasota Magazine’s ninth annual Unity Awards, which celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion in our community, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded grants from its President’s Fund to each of the nonprofits that this year’s award winners devote their time to. The recipient organizations are:

The Dharma Footprint Project in honor of Claudia Baeza

Friendship Centers, Library Foundation of Sarasota County and Boys and Girls Club in honor of Bob and Pat Gussin

Asolo Repertory Theatre’s IllumiNation in honor of Mary Braxton Joseph

UnidosNow in honor of Hector Tejeda

Second Chance Last Opportunity in honor of April Glasco

Harvey Milk Festival in honor of Shannon Fortner

Manatee Special Olympics in honor of Pam Fazio

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and Sarasota Chapter CAN Community Health in honor of Demetrius Jifunza

“Each Unity Award winner represents in their own unique way what we know is so terrific about our community—by helping others succeed and find hope, we all can make a difference in another person’s life, changing hearts and minds along the way,” said Roxie Jerde, president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation. “Thanks to Sarasota Magazine for the vision to recognize those extraordinary individuals in our community, whose personal stories propel their passion into action for a better community.”