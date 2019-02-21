Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 21-27

Ed Smith Stadium Image: Steve Hall © Hedrich Blessing 2012

Spring Training Opens for Orioles, Pirates

Feb. 23 and 24

Baseball fans, rejoice: spring training opens Saturday with the Baltimore Orioles against the Minnesota Twins at Ed Smith Stadium, and on Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Miami Marlins (the first time the Marlins have made the trip to Bradenton since 1993).

Feb. 21-24

So much pasta, pizza, eggplant parm and cannolis you’ll be crying, “Mamma Mia.” Live oldies music, too, plus carnival rides and fireworks on the final evening. The Italian-American Club of Venice sponsors this popular street party at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds.

Sarah McLachlan Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 26

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter brings cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith to the Van Wezel with her for "An Intimate Evening of Songs and Storytelling."

Jeremy Denk Image: Courtesy Sarasota Concert Association

Feb. 21

Avery Fisher Prize-winning pianist Jeremy Denk joins the acclaimed London-based chamber orchestra for an evening of works by Bartók, Elgar and Albinoni, along with a new work by British composer Sally Beamish. Part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers series at the Van Wezel.

Vijay Iyer Image: Lena Adasheva

Feb. 22-23

Pianist Vijay Iyer, DownBeat’s 2018 Jazz Artist of the Year (the fourth time he’s won the accolade), joins up with groundbreaking cellist Matt Haimovitz for a program of duets and solos. Part of The Ringling’s New Stages series at the Historic Asolo Theater.

Tom Patterson and Drew Hirshfield in Cherry Docs. Image: Matthew Holler

Opening Feb. 20

Hatred and the powerful force it plays in our society are the focus of Florida Studio Theatre’s next State III production, about a neo-Nazi skinhead and the Jewish lawyer assigned to defend him. Through March 15 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

Anu Tali Image: Kaupo Kikkas

Feb. 21-24

Ravel’s Bolero, Glinka’s Russlan & Ludmilla Overture and and Dvořák’s Romance are on the program as departing Music Director Anu Tali’s love letter to orchestra patrons.

Chuchito Valdes Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Feb. 24

The famed pianist brings his special brand of Latin jazz to this outdoor concert under the banyan trees at beautiful Selby Gardens.