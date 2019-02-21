Weekend Planner
Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 21-27
Spring training opens, the Italian Feast & Carnival spices up Venice, Sarah McLachlan returns to the Van Wezel and much more.
Spring Training Opens for Orioles, Pirates
Feb. 23 and 24
Baseball fans, rejoice: spring training opens Saturday with the Baltimore Orioles against the Minnesota Twins at Ed Smith Stadium, and on Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Miami Marlins (the first time the Marlins have made the trip to Bradenton since 1993).
Italian Feast & Carnival
Feb. 21-24
So much pasta, pizza, eggplant parm and cannolis you’ll be crying, “Mamma Mia.” Live oldies music, too, plus carnival rides and fireworks on the final evening. The Italian-American Club of Venice sponsors this popular street party at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds.
Sarah McLachlan
Feb. 26
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter brings cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith to the Van Wezel with her for "An Intimate Evening of Songs and Storytelling."
Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Feb. 21
Avery Fisher Prize-winning pianist Jeremy Denk joins the acclaimed London-based chamber orchestra for an evening of works by Bartók, Elgar and Albinoni, along with a new work by British composer Sally Beamish. Part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers series at the Van Wezel.
Matt Haimovitz & Vijay Iyer
Feb. 22-23
Pianist Vijay Iyer, DownBeat’s 2018 Jazz Artist of the Year (the fourth time he’s won the accolade), joins up with groundbreaking cellist Matt Haimovitz for a program of duets and solos. Part of The Ringling’s New Stages series at the Historic Asolo Theater.
Cherry Docs
Opening Feb. 20
Hatred and the powerful force it plays in our society are the focus of Florida Studio Theatre’s next State III production, about a neo-Nazi skinhead and the Jewish lawyer assigned to defend him. Through March 15 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: To Sarasota with Love
Feb. 21-24
Ravel’s Bolero, Glinka’s Russlan & Ludmilla Overture and and Dvořák’s Romance are on the program as departing Music Director Anu Tali’s love letter to orchestra patrons.
Garden Music concerts return to Selby Gardens with Chuchito Valdes
Feb. 24
The famed pianist brings his special brand of Latin jazz to this outdoor concert under the banyan trees at beautiful Selby Gardens.
