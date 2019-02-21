New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

The interior of the Lamborghini Sarasota dealership Image: Courtesy Morgan Theys

Automobili Lamborghini America recently opened Lamborghini Sarasota, a new dealership at 5141 Clark Road, Sarasota. The new store includes a customization room that highlights the brand’s bespoke fittings by providing samples of exterior and interior finishes that allow clients to touch and play with combinations of colors and materials. In addition to Sarasota, the new dealership will serve Tampa, St. Petersburg and Fort Myers.