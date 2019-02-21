Foundation President Named Vice Chair of Statewide Network

Teri Hansen Image: Courtesy Su Byron

Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation president and chief executive officer Teri Hansen was recently elected vice chair of the board of directors of the Florida Philanthropic Network, a group that works to promote, develop and advance philanthropy in Florida. Hansen manages the daily work of the Barancik Foundation; she has more than 25 years of experience in philanthropic leadership. She previously served as treasurer of the Florida Philanthropic Network.