Foundation President Named Vice Chair of Statewide Network

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation's Teri Hansen was recently elected vice chair of the Florida Philanthropic Network board.

By Staff 2/21/2019 at 11:35am

Teri Hansen

Image: Courtesy Su Byron

Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation president and chief executive officer Teri Hansen was recently elected vice chair of the board of directors of the Florida Philanthropic Network, a group that works to promote, develop and advance philanthropy in Florida. Hansen manages the daily work of the Barancik Foundation; she has more than 25 years of experience in philanthropic leadership. She previously served as treasurer of the Florida Philanthropic Network.

02/18/2019 By Ilene Denton

