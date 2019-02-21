Real estate
Developer Plans Two New Neighborhoods
The national homebuilder Taylor Morrison plans to build two new neighborhoods, Esplanade at Skye Ranch and Cassia at Skye Ranch, on the south side of Clark Road, three miles east of I-75. The neighborhoods will include multi-family and single-family homes, along with an array of amenities, wetland preserves and forests.