Port Opens New Trade Offices in Colombia and Spain

Carolina López and Peter Casanova Image: Courtesy Virginia Zimmermann

The International Trade Hub at Port Manatee recently opened promotional offices in Medellín, Colombia, and Barcelona, Spain. The trade hub works to introduce global companies to the business environment of Manatee County and Southwest Florida while helping the region’s entrepreneurs make the most of beneficial connections worldwide. The new Medellín office is led by Carolina López, chief executive officer of Manatee Operator Consulting Group, while the Barcelona location is led by Peter Casanova, economist, partner and chief financial officer with Brosa Abagados y Economistas.