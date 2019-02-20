Pet Resort Adds New Pool

The new Bayside Pet Resort pool Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. recently completed construction on a new 300-square-foot in-ground pool for dogs staying at the Sarasota Bayside Pet Resort. The construction team reconfigured the outline and design of the outdoor daycare yards and installed the 4-foot-deep pool, which was specially designed for safe swimming. The Sarasota facility opened in 2012; Bayside has since opened two additional locations, one in Osprey and one in Lakewood Ranch.