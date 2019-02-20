Real estate
New Six-Residence Condo Building Coming to Downtown Sarasota
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was recently named the exclusive brokerage for The Beacon, set to be built at 1243 Second St., Sarasota.
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was recently named the exclusive brokerage for The Beacon, a six-residence luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota. The new building will include 3,600-square-foot, full-floor plans with 12-foot ceilings and private pools. A duplex penthouse will feature over 7,000 square feet of living and outdoor space. The building will be located at 1243 Second St., Sarasota.