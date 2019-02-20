New Six-Residence Condo Building Coming to Downtown Sarasota

A rendering of The Beacon Image: Courtesy Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was recently named the exclusive brokerage for The Beacon, a six-residence luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota. The new building will include 3,600-square-foot, full-floor plans with 12-foot ceilings and private pools. A duplex penthouse will feature over 7,000 square feet of living and outdoor space. The building will be located at 1243 Second St., Sarasota.