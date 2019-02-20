GOP Women's Luncheon Covers 'Law Enforcement Today'

The Republican Women's Club of Sarasota is holding a luncheon with a panel discussion on "Law Enforcement Today" with Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight, Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino and Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller. The event runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $30-$35.