Event Raises Money to 'Fight Red Tide'
The Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise Foundation, in coordination with other Rotary groups from Florida, is holding a fundraiser for the Red Tide Institute at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and the Science and Environment Council of Southwest Florida from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Mote, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. Money raised will be used to "fight red tide." Tickets are $150.