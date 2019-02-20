  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Environment

Event Raises Money to 'Fight Red Tide'

The Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise Foundation is holding a fundraiser for Mote's Red Tide Institute and the Science and Environment Council of Southwest Florida.

By Staff 2/20/2019 at 9:56am

Mote Marine Laboratory intern Mauricio Rodrigues (left) and senior scientist Richard Pierce, who manages one of the Mote programs conducting red tide mitigation research

Image: Mote Marine Laboratory

The Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise Foundation, in coordination with other Rotary groups from Florida, is holding a fundraiser for the Red Tide Institute at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and the Science and Environment Council of Southwest Florida from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Mote, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. Money raised will be used to "fight red tide." Tickets are $150.

Filed under
Science and Environment Council of Southwest Florida, red tide, environment, science, Biz Daily, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
Show Comments

