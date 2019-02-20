Clambakes, Cooking for Wishes and More Local Dining Events

Thursday, Feb. 21

Starting at 6 p.m., the Reserve is hosting its monthly wine tasting. The cafe has hand-picked small-batch wines for guests to sample; attendees can also bring home a bottle or case of wine. $15; tickets are available online.

The ninth annual Cooking for Wishes is an opportunity to enjoy delicious food from Michael's on East while still contributing to a good cause: the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants "wishes" to critically ill children. Starting at 10:30 a.m., attendees will enjoy a four-course meal followed by a silent auction. All of the proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Get tickets here.

Friday, Feb.22

Celebration the fusion of this Jewish tradition with Latin American culture at cuisine at this shabbat, hosted by the Gulf Coast Hillel. The event will take place at New College of Florida and starts at 7 p.m. Enjoy homemade yucca and tostones while learning about the shabbat celebration.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Lew Bryan's Annual Clambake is back! Don't let the name fool you, this event is offering an array of seafood from oysters to mussels, while attendees can get a drink from the tiki bar. Starting at noon, it's the perfect weekend activity to have your clam chowder, and eat it too! More information on its live music can be found here.

Join The Indian Table for a class featuring aromatic, flavorful South Indian cuisine. Students will prepare a three-course meal featuring curry leaves, mustard seeds and unique spice blends feature in this vibrant class. Tickets are $65; register here

The downtown Sarasota Farmers Market is in full swing. Enjoy delicious baked goods, organic, local produce or a wheatgrass shot at this weekly adventure on Main St. Starting at 6 a.m. (although some still show up earlier) and ending late afternoon, all dogs and small children are welcome. A map of their location can be found here.