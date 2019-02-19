Nonprofit Names New 'Chief People and Culture Officer'

Deborah Hedde-Croce Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

JFCS of the Suncoast recently hired Deborah Hedde-Croce as its chief people and culture officer. Hedde-Croce has more than 40 years of experience in the human resources sector. In her new role, she will support the JFCS chief executive officer and further the agency’s mission by increasing the attraction and retention of outstanding talent through a comprehensive human resource program. JFCS delivers a range of mental health and social services to individuals, families, seniors, adults, children and veterans on a secular, non-denominational basis.