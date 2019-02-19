Applications Open for Leadership Development Program

2018′s Gulf Coast Leadership Institute class Image: Courtesy Greg Luberecki

Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute, a leadership training initiative designed to identify, develop and connect aspiring and experienced leaders between Boca Grande and Manatee County. The foundation will select up to 26 individuals to take part in this year's class, which consists of seven training sessions between late April and late June. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 15. Apply online.