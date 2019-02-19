Professional development
Applications Open for Leadership Development Program
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute through Friday, March 15.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute, a leadership training initiative designed to identify, develop and connect aspiring and experienced leaders between Boca Grande and Manatee County. The foundation will select up to 26 individuals to take part in this year's class, which consists of seven training sessions between late April and late June. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 15. Apply online.