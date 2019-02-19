A Greyhound Advocate Encourages People to Adopt

After publication of our story "What’s the Future of the Sarasota Kennel Club When the Greyhounds Are Gone?," we received the following letter from Carey Theil, executive director of Grey2K USA Worldwide, a nonprofit that works to end dog racing, pass greyhound protection laws and promote greyhound adoption:

Last November, Florida made history by voting to phase out greyhound racing. Amendment 13 passed with a resounding 69 percent and had broad support in every part of the state and among every voter group. This victory for the humane treatment of animals is something every Floridian should be proud of. It’s also another example of the Sunshine State leading on animal protection issues, a tradition that goes back to the passage of the state’s first anti-cruelty law in 1889.

Sarasota Magazine’s story, “What’s the Future of the Sarasota Kennel Club When the Greyhounds Are Gone?,” reveals the end of a sad era, but also highlights the future of the gentle dogs who will never again endure lives of confinement at Florida tracks, or be kept in rows of stacked metal cages for long hours each day. They will no longer be given anabolic steroids and will never again die on a racetrack after suffering a serious injury. Amendment 13 is not only a victory for dogs, it is an affirmation that the humane treatment of animals is a fundamental value of our society. Thanks to voters, greyhound racing will phase out over 26 months with total shutdown after Dec. 31, 2020. (Greyhound racing at the Sarasota Kennel Club will end in May.)

Our attention now must turn to helping every dog that leaves the industry. The end of greyhound racing in other states has led to record years for adoption, and the same success can happen in Florida. Greyhounds make wonderful companions, and this is an opportunity to help thousands of gentle dogs find loving homes. If you are interested in adopting, or in helping the adoption effort in other ways, visit Elite Greyhound Adoptions or Greyhound Rescue & Adoptions of Tampa Bay.