The Bayside Club opens sales studio, Neal Communities debuts Poinciana, New homes in Country Club East and The Lake Club

The living room at The Bayside Club. Image: Courtesy The Bayside Club

The developers of the CitySide apartments in downtown Sarasota’s Rosemary District have launched The Bayside Club, a community of 242 one- to three-bedroom condominiums to be built directly north of CitySide. Many amenities are planned, including a lifestyle concierge, fitness and wellness programs, coffee bar and transportation service around the downtown core. Prices range from the $400,000s. A sales studio has opened in CitySide.

Poolside at Poinciana. Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities has announced its new Poinciana neighborhood at the corner of Lockwood Ridge Road and Honore Avenue in south Manatee County. Poinciana will offer 84 paired villa homes in two floor plans ranging from 1,434 to 1,524 square feet. Both floor plans have British West Indies-influenced architecture and will feature two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. The community will have a pool, spa and recreational building as its centerpiece.

Stock Signature Homes' Sterling model. Image: Courtesy Stock Signature Homes

Stock Signature Homes has debuted its new enclave, Genoa, in The Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch. Eight new models in British West Indies, Mediterranean and Florida Coastal styles start in the $600,000s. Among them is the Sterling, shown here, with more than 3,000 square feet under air, four bedrooms, four full baths, formal dining and great room, study, breakfast nook and three-car garage. A model preview center is at 8307 Lake Club Blvd.

Stock Signature Homes' Carlotta model. Image: Courtesy Neal Signature Homes

In Lakewood Ranch, Neal Signature Homes has introduced new model homes in Country Club East. In the Collingwood neighborhood, the five new floor plans are the Amelia Island, Bar Harbor, Cape Cod, Ocean Grove and Nantucket. They range in size from 2,552 to 3,584 square feet. In Highlands, new models are the Bellevista II, Lugano and the British West Indies-inspired Carlotta, shown here.