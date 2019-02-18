Real Estate Firm Shifting Rental Services to Property Management Company

Michael Saunders & Company is transitioning its rental leasing and management services to the Sarasota company Gulf Coast Property Management. Since reopening its rental services division in 2011, Michael Saunders has grown its seasonal and rental inventory to 360 properties. Gulf Coast Property Management, meanwhile, has been operating throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties since 2003 and offers services such as marketing, rent collection, inspections and more.