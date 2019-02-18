Homebuilder Names New Vice President of Operations

Ryan Perrone (left) and Abbie Forrest Image: Courtesy Su Byron

The Sarasota homebuilder Nautilus Homes recently hired Abbie Forrest as vice president of operations. In the new role, Forrest will oversee day-to-day operations to support the growth of the company, while also being responsible for coordinating Nautilus Homes' strategic goals. Forrest formerly served as operations manager for Nautilus, before he stepped away for a year and half. Founded by Ryan Perrone, Nautilus is a boutique-style luxury property builder that serves the building and refurbishing needs of residential and commercial clients throughout Southwest Florida.