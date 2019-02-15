Retail
2018 Holiday Shopping Totaled $707.5 Billion
Retail sales were up by 2.9 percent over 2017, below a projected increase of 4.3 to 4.8 percent, according to new statistics.
Retail sales during last year's holiday season were up by 2.9 percent over the previous year, below a projected increase of 4.3 to 4.8 percent, according to new statistics released by the National Retail Federation. Total holiday retail spending (which excludes purchases at automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants) added up to $707.5 billion last year, less than the $717.5 billion to $720.9 billion the Federation had expected.