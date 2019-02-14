Education
Realtor Association Accepting Scholarship Applications
Each year, the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee awards scholarships to six local students.
The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Each year, the Association awards scholarships to six students in Sarasota and Manatee counties who are continuing their education at a public or private university, college, community college or technical school. Application materials are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Find info online.