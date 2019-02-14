College Offers Day-Long 'Leadership Boot Camp' Course

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is offering a day-long "Leadership Boot Camp" course from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the college's Lakewood Ranch campus, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Sarasota. The class will be led by Leadership Simplified chief executive officer Doug Van Dyke and will cover how to manage priorities, "building a powerful day," "the art of moving groups" and more. Registration is $299.