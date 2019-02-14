Builder Breaks Ground on New Group Home for Nonprofit

  1. News & City Life
Halfacre Construction Company recently started construction on a project for The Haven.

By Staff 2/14/2019 at 11:26am

A rendering of the new Haven group home

Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company recently broke ground on the newest group home at The Haven, a Sarasota nonprofit that offers programs and services for individuals with disabilities. The 5,329-square-foot group home will feature eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms and will be the sixth group home on the nonprofit’s campus. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion in July. In addition to the new home, Halfacre is upgrading the utilities on the site and is adding a new road through the property. The builder recently completed a new pool area for The Haven.

