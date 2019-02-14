Bradenton Realtor Named President-Elect of State Association

Barry Grooms Image: Courtesy Sherry Grooms

Barry Grooms, a co-owner of Bradenton's SaraBay Suncoast Realty Inc., was recently installed as the 2019 president-elect of Florida Realtors, a professional association with 187,000 members. Grooms has been active with the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, serving as president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and director and is a former district vice president of the state association.