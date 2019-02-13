  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Entertainment

Music and Motorcycle Festival Starts Friday

The 21st annual Thunder By the Bay takes place Feb. 15-17 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

By Staff 2/13/2019 at 11:16am

Image: Courtesy thunderbythebay.org

The 21st annual Thunder By the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival takes place this weekend, Feb. 15-17, at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The festival features 10 bands, bike stunt riders, 140 vendors, motorcycle shows and rides and more. The event benefits Suncoast Charities for Children, a 501(c)(3) that provides annual grants to the Suncoast Foundation to support children, teens and adults with special needs and their families.

Filed under
arts, entertainment, music, nonprofits, Biz Daily, Suncoast Charities for Children, Thunder by the Bay
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Sarasota Romance

For Valentine’s Day, a Love Stories Trolley Tour

12:11pm By Mana Gale

WEEKLY PLANNER

Greek Festivals, Farmers Markets and More Local Dining Events

02/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Eat This Now

Summer House Named No. 9 Most Romantic Restaurant in the Country by TripAdvisor

02/06/2019 By Staff

V-DAY

Here's Everything You Can Do This Valentine's Day in Sarasota

02/05/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Public relations

First Watch CEO to Discuss Career at Upcoming Luncheon

02/05/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Sarasota Romance

For Valentine’s Day, a Love Stories Trolley Tour

12:11pm By Mana Gale

Entertainment

Music and Motorcycle Festival Starts Friday

11:16am By Staff

Crying time

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key, Season 2, Episode 5: 'How Am I a Lot to Handle?'

11:04am By Giulia Heyward

Wakanda Forever

Winston Duke Talks Life Lessons, Representation and Black Panther at Ringling College

02/12/2019 By Megan McDonald

Preview

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's "Hush, Hush" Season Announcement

02/12/2019 By Kay Kipling

Show Stopper

Singer-Songwriter Seal Headlines at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

02/11/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

12:44pm By Pam Daniel

Retail

Valentine's Day Spending Predicted to Reach $20.7 Billion

02/12/2019 By Staff

Shop Talk

Trend Report: Designer Tourist Sandals

02/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Style Watch

What to Wear to: The Van Wezel Foundation Gala

02/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

Beauty 101

How to Create a 'No Makeup' Makeup Look

01/25/2019 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Sales of Houses and Condos Up in 2018

02/12/2019 By Staff

Awards

DSDG Architects Wins Houzz 'Best of Design' Award

02/11/2019 Photography by Staff

Grants

Sarasota County Neighborhood Grant Seminars Return This Month

02/11/2019 By Staff

Awards

Pearl Homes' Marshall Gobuty Wins 2018 LEED Visionary Award

02/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Harbor Acres Bayfront Home Sells for $9.85 Million

02/05/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Two Charming Bradenton Condos Right Out of the Past

02/05/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Sarasota Romance

For Valentine’s Day, a Love Stories Trolley Tour

12:11pm By Mana Gale

Crying time

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key, Season 2, Episode 5: 'How Am I a Lot to Handle?'

11:04am By Giulia Heyward

Networking

Economic Development Corporation's Annual Barbecue Set for March 7

10:08am By Staff

Education

DeSoto County Joins Regional Grade-Level Reading Effort

9:57am By Staff

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Transportation

Ship Delivers Nearly 48,000 Metric Tons of Cement Manufacturing Materials

02/12/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

11:24am By Staff

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Conferences

USFSM to Host Conference on Opioid Abuse

02/11/2019 By Staff

Conferences

NeuroChallenge Foundation Announces 2019 Parkinson's Expo in Bradenton

02/06/2019 By Staff

Back from the Brink

Stroke Care Has a New, Game-Changing Procedure

02/04/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

02/04/2019 By Su Byron

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

12:44pm By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe