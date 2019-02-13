Music and Motorcycle Festival Starts Friday

The 21st annual Thunder By the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival takes place this weekend, Feb. 15-17, at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The festival features 10 bands, bike stunt riders, 140 vendors, motorcycle shows and rides and more. The event benefits Suncoast Charities for Children, a 501(c)(3) that provides annual grants to the Suncoast Foundation to support children, teens and adults with special needs and their families.