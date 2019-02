Economic Development Corporation's Annual Barbecue Set for March 7

The Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation is hosting its 31st annual Hob Nob Bar-B-Que from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Dolphin Aviation, 8191 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The business networking event features grill teams crewed by local businesses and restaurants, plus music, a photo booth and raffles. Tickets are $65-$75.