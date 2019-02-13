Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

Antonio Moretta Image: Courtesy Chelsea Winegeart

Heart Rhythm Consultants, P.A., which has offices in Sarasota and Venice, recently hired Dr. Antonio Moretta, an electrophysiology doctor. Moretta’s expertise includes pacemaker and defibrillator implants, as well as radiofrequency and cryothermal cardiac ablations, procedures that can correct heart rhythm conditions that can increase the risk of stroke and heart attack. Heart Rhythm Consultants serves patients from Sarasota, Tampa, Venice, Sun City, Port Charlotte and surrounding areas.