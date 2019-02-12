Valentine's Day Spending Predicted to Reach $20.7 Billion

Just 51 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, down from 55 percent last year and a high of 63 percent in 2009, according to new survey results published by the National Retail Federation. While the number of Americans celebrating is expected to decline, average spending per person has increased, from almost $144 in 2018 to almost $162 this year. Total spending is expected to reach $20.7 billion, according to the Federation, an increase of 6 percent over last year’s $19.6 billion.