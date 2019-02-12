Ship Delivers Nearly 48,000 Metric Tons of Cement Manufacturing Materials

A ship carrying almost 48,000 metric tons of materials to be used in cement manufacturing arrives at Port Manatee Image: Courtesy Virginia Zimmermann

Port Manatee recently received its first shipment for its newest terminal operator, Carver Maritime Manatee LLC, when a ship delivered nearly 48,000 metric tons of raw material for cement manufacturing. The port signed a long-term marine terminal operating agreement with Carver, a subsidiary of the New York-based company Carver Companies, last August. Since that deal was finalized, Carver has extensively renovated a 10-acre cargo facility with deepwater access, including rehabilitating a 1,400-foot-long conveyor system.